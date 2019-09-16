Shepherd is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Shepherd drew 19 starts at the Triple-A level between Norfolk and the Red Sox's affiliate in Pawtucket this season, wrapping up the International League campaign with a 6.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 103:39 K:BB in 102 innings. Aside from offering some decent strikeout upside, Shepherd's move into the Baltimore rotation likely won't come with much fantasy intrigue. Whether or not Shepherd receives any additional starts beyond Tuesday likely hinges on his performance versus Toronto.

