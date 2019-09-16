Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Entering rotation Tuesday
Shepherd is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Shepherd drew 19 starts at the Triple-A level between Norfolk and the Red Sox's affiliate in Pawtucket this season, wrapping up the International League campaign with a 6.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 103:39 K:BB in 102 innings. Aside from offering some decent strikeout upside, Shepherd's move into the Baltimore rotation likely won't come with much fantasy intrigue. Whether or not Shepherd receives any additional starts beyond Tuesday likely hinges on his performance versus Toronto.
More News
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Joining Orioles on Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Lands on temporarily inactive list•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Sent to minors•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Promotion official•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Gets another callup•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...