The Orioles will recall Shepherd from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He'll serve as a replacement on the active roster and in the Baltimore bullpen for Branden Kline, who was optioned to Norfolk following the first game of Monday's doubleheader. Shepherd was previously called up to the big leagues in July 30 but didn't make an appearance during his two-day stint with Baltimore. If he ends up being in his upcoming stint in the majors, he'll become the 53rd player to appear in a game for the Orioles this season.