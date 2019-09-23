Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Gets Monday's start
Shepherd is slated to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Shepherd will receive a second turn through the Baltimore rotation despite working only four innings in his first MLB start last week against the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk during the outing. The Orioles play six games during the final week of the season, but Shepherd isn't certain to make any starts beyond Monday with manager Brandon Hyde seemingly leaning toward finishing the campaign with a six-man rotation.
