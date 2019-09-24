Shepherd gave up six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two through three innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Shepherd allowed three home runs in the first two innings before exiting early after allowing six runs. Shepherd is not guaranteed to make any more starts for the Orioles, especially after this outing. The 27-year-old has a 7.71 ERA with an 11:5 K:BB through two starts this season.