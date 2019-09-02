Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Joining Orioles on Tuesday
Shepherd will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Shepherd has spent most of the season at Triple-A, posting a combined 6.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 103:39 K:BB across 102 innings with Norfolk and Pawtucket (Boston's affiliate). He's impressed across his past five starts for the Tides, notching a 1.62 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings. The right-hander has made one appearance out of the bullpen for the Orioles, allowing one run one five hits and three walks across four innings. Shepherd will likely fill a long-relief role down the stretch, though he could get a start should an opening arise.
