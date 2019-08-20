Shephard has been placed on the temporarily inactive list, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The reason for this move is unknown at this time, and the team has yet to disclose when Shephard could return to action. He's posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 57.1 innings this season for Triple-A Norfolk.

