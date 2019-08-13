The Orioles officially recalled Shepherd from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Since he was scheduled to start for Norfolk on Tuesday before being informed he would be promoted, Shepherd should be available to cover multiple innings in relief for the Orioles right away, if needed. The right-hander, who has posted a 7.22 ERA across 81 frames at the Triple-A level this season, has yet to make his MLB debut.

