Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Sent back to minors
Shepherd was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Shepherd spent just one day with the big club and went unused in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Padres. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to Thursday's series opener against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Called up for first time•
-
Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Claimed by Orioles•
-
Cubs' Chandler Shepherd: Claimed and optioned by Cubs•
-
Red Sox's Chandler Shepherd: DFA'd by Boston•
-
Red Sox's Chandler Shepherd: Shipped to minors•
-
Red Sox's Chandler Shepherd: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...