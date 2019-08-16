Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Sent to minors
Shepherd was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Shephered was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and delivered four innings of one-run ball in long relief during his major-league debut. The 26-year-old will return to Norfolk, where he has a 5.61 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB over 51.1 innings.
