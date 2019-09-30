Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Strikes out six in no-decision
Shepherd allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Red Sox on Sunday.
His six strikeouts set a new career high along with his five frames. Because he allowed six runs in his last start, his numbers are elevated in his small sample, but Shepherd held the opposition to under three runs in three of his five starts this season. He finishes 2019 without a decision along with a 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.
