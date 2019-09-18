Orioles' Chandler Shepherd: Takes no-decision in first start
Shepherd allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
While Shepherd gave up two homers in his first major league start of his career, the game was tied when he left. Then the Orioles bullpen blew up, leading to a loss for Baltimore. Shepherd hasn't pitched terribly in his small sample this year, but he has given up at least a run in all three of his appearances. He doesn't have a decision with a 4.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and nine strikeouts versus four walks in 11 frames. Shepherd will pitch next at home against the Mariners on Sunday.
