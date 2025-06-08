Morton allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 2.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Morton had seemingly turned a corner with two successful starts in a row since returning to the rotation, but he faltered again Saturday. He threw 76 pitches (42 strikes) in this effort, which saw him give up all four runs in the first inning, though the Orioles were able to overcome the early deficit. Morton has generally been better since the start of May after a brief shift to the bullpen, but it continues to be tough to trust the 41-year-old from one outing to the next. He's at a 6.59 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 57:31 K:BB through 56 innings over 15 appearances (nine starts) this season. Morton's next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Angels.