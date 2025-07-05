Morton (5-7) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 3-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Facing the team he spent the last four seasons with, Morton generated 33 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches (66 total strikes) as he won his fifth straight decision. The 41-year-old righty hasn't been saddled with a loss since returning to the rotation at the end of May, going 5-0 over his last seven trips to the mound with a 2.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 36.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mets.