The Orioles signed Morton to a one-year, $15 million contract Friday.

Morton finished the 2024 regular season with an 8-10 record over 30 starts with a 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23.8 percent strikeout rate across 165.1 innings. Despite turning 41 last November, Morton has pitched at least 150 innings in four of the last five seasons and will join an Orioles' rotation that lost Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks in free agency.