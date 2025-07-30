Morton (7-8) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings in a 16-4 rout. He struck out two.

The 41-year-old righty didn't have his best stuff, managing just eight swinging strikes among his 100 pitches (64 total strikes), but Morton was able to produce his third quality start in his last four outings, and sixth of the season. He's allowed more than three runs only once in his last eight trips to the mound, posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB over 45.1 innings during that stretch. Morton lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Philadelphia.