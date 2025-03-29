Morton (0-1) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk over 3.1 innings Friday in a loss to the Blue Jays. He had three strikeouts.

The 41-year-old Morton became the oldest starting pitcher to open a game for the Orioles, but aside from that little bit of history, this was one to forget for Morton. He needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning while allowing two hits in the frame and was at 41 pitches after two innings. He was chased out of the game in the fourth inning after surrendering base hits to the first three batters he faced followed by a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. Morton departed after 80 pitches, and reliever Albert Suarez allowed two of Morton's inherited runners to score, ultimately saddling him with the loss. Baltimore will look to Morton to eat up innings in 2025, and the right-hander has been durable, averaging 174 innings pitched over the last six full regular seasons. He is tentatively lined up for a home start against Boston next week.