Morton (0-5) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts.

The 41-year-old right-hander did not have it again in this 68-pitch outing --completing just seven outs -- his shortest start of the season. Morton has now allowed four or more runs in each of his first five starts. His production has been downright unsightly, as he's posted a 10.89 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 20.2 innings. Given how badly Morton has struggled, the Orioles have to be contemplating removing him from the rotation. If he makes it, Morton's next start is currently slated to be at Detroit next weekend.