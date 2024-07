The Orioles have selected Allsup with the 127th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Allsup has a big 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame and throws hard, sitting 94-96 mph with his fastball (touching 100 mph). The hard-throwing righty throws four pitches but has struggled to put it all together. He had a 5.11 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in three years at Auburn.