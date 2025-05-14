The Orioles added McDermott to the taxi squad Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Presumably, McDermott will be formally recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will serve as the 27th man for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins. The right-hander has thrown just 9.2 innings in the minors this season after recovering from a lat strain, allowing two runs with a 10:6 K:BB between Double-A Chesapeake and Norfolk.