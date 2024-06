McDermott has a 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 54.2 innings over his last 10 starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

McDermott walked 23 batters in 21.1 innings over his first six starts of the season, but he's been much more efficient since the calendar turned to May. There are some question marks behind Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez in Baltimore's rotation, and if more reinforcements are needed from Triple-A at some point this summer, McDermott may finally get his shot.