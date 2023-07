The Orioles promoted McDermott from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Coming out of the upcoming All-Star break, McDermott will be debuting with the Orioles' top affiliate after an impressive 14-start run at Double-A to begin the 2023 campaign. Over 68.1 innings with Bowie, McDermott submitted a 3.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 88:44 K:BB.