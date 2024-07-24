The Orioles selected McDermott's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
McDermott is set to make his major-league debut with a start Wednesday in Miami. The right-hander has collected a 3.96 ERA and 129:54 K:BB over 91 innings this season with Norfolk, covering 19 starts and one relief appearance. The fifth spot in the Orioles rotation is currently open, and McDermott is being given a chance to show he can fill it.
More News
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Getting first MLB start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Likely to make MLB debut Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Joins taxi squad, could get call-up•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Better control since May•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Looking healthy in spring•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: On Triple-A IL•