The Orioles selected McDermott's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

McDermott is set to make his major-league debut with a start Wednesday in Miami. The right-hander has collected a 3.96 ERA and 129:54 K:BB over 91 innings this season with Norfolk, covering 19 starts and one relief appearance. The fifth spot in the Orioles rotation is currently open, and McDermott is being given a chance to show he can fill it.