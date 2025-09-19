Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Goes on family emergency list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed McDermott on the family medical emergency list Friday.
By rule, McDermott will be away from the club for 3-to-7 days. The right-hander was just recalled earlier this week and has been roughed up for eight runs over one inning covering two appearances.
