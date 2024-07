The Orioles added McDermott to their taxi squad Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore currently has a vacancy in its rotation after sending Cade Povich down to Triple-A Norfolk prior to the All-Star break, and McDermott would appear to be in line to fill the void either Wednesday or Thursday in Miami in what would be his major-league debut. The right-hander has collected a 3.96 ERA and 129:54 K:BB over 91 innings this season with Norfolk.