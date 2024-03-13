McDermott (back) has struck out 10 over 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing five hits and three walks over three appearances in Grapefruit League play.

McDermott finished the 2023 campaign on Triple-A Norfolk's injured list due to a back strain, but he reported to spring training at full health and has turned some heads with his performance thus far. The 25-year-old right-hander is ticketed for a return trip to Norfolk to begin the 2024 season, but he should rank high on the list for a call-up if the Orioles' rotation depth is tested at any point.