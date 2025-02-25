McDermott (lat) said Tuesday that he feels "really good," but he's not sure when he'll be cleared to begin a throwing progression, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McDermott has been limited to strengthening exercises since being diagnosed with a mild right lat/teres strain earlier this month. The injury has likely eliminated any chance he had to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he could have a shot to be ready to join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk at the start of the season.