McDermott (lat) said Tuesday that he feels "really good," but he's not sure when he'll be cleared to begin a throwing progression, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
McDermott has been limited to strengthening exercises since being diagnosed with a mild right lat/teres strain earlier this month. The injury has likely eliminated any chance he had to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he could have a shot to be ready to join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk at the start of the season.
More News
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Suffers lat strain•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Returns from injury at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Goes on Triple-A IL•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Heads back to minors•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Goes four frames in MLB debut•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Contract selected ahead of debut•