The Orioles placed McDermott on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right lat strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
McDermott resumed mound work in mid-March but still needs time to build back up. Once healthy, he will likely be sent to Triple-A Norfolk.
