Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that McDermott has a mild lat/teres strain, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The plan is to shut McDermott down for 10-14 days before restarting his throwing program. The 26-year-old right-hander entered spring training with an outside chance to make the Opening Day roster, but his latest injury makes it even more likely he begins the year at Triple-A Norfolk.
