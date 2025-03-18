McDermott (lat) threw a light bullpen session Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
McDermott began a throwing progression two weeks ago and continues to be built back up slowly as he comes back from a mild lat/teres strain. He will not be ready in time for Opening Day and is likely to join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk once he's physically able.
