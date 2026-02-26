McDermott has impressed the Orioles early on in camp as he transitions to a full-time relief role, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

McDermott wasn't able to solve his command issues as a starting pitcher, but the early returns as he shifts to the bullpen have been promising. The righty worked this offseason with Mason Feole -- a pitching coach based in Rhode Island -- on posture and alignment and has made strides with his command. McDermott has also bumped his average fastball velocity from 93 mph to 96 mph and has struck out five of the seven batters he's faced so far in Grapefruit League play. The 27-year-old is in the running for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen and could eventually push for high-leverage appearances.