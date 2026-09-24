Bassitt (9-5) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

It was something of a revenge game for veteran right-hander, as with the victory Bassitt helped eliminate his former club from playoff contention while keeping Baltimore's faint wild-card hopes alive. Bassitt has been on a roll to close out the 2026 regular season, winning five of his last six starts while posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 34.2 innings.