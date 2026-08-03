Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Covers 67 pitches in rehab start

Bassitt (back) struck out four and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk. He also hit three batters.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment with Norfolk, Bassitt wasn't especially sharp, but he was able to build up his workload as he works his way back from a late-June procedure to remove bone spurs from his back. The right-hander tossed 67 pitches (47 strikes) and averaged 91.1 mph with his sinker, just under a tick below his season-long average. From a volume standpoint, Bassitt looks like he could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list, though the Orioles may want to see him show improved efficiency in one more rehab appearance before adding him back to the big-league rotation.