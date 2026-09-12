Bassitt (7-5) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

Friday was Bassitt's first start at Rogers Centre as a member of the Orioles, with the veteran right-hander having called Toronto his home from 2023 to 2025. He kept the Blue Jays off the board until a Kazuma Okamoto solo homer in the fourth, and Bassitt was tagged for another run after one of the two baserunners he allowed in the sixth came home. Bassitt has won three of his last four starts and allowed three runs or less in five of his six outings since being reinstated from the 15-day injured list Aug. 14. He'll take a 4.88 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 90.1 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Mets.