Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Miami tagged the veteran righty for runs in each of the first three frames before Bassitt finally delivered a clean fourth, but he still got the hook after 76 pitches (42 strikes) with Baltimore holding a 7-4 lead. Bassitt has been able to keep the ball in the yard this season, serving up just three homers in 32 innings, but that's about the only positive takeaway from his performance so far. He'll carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 20:17 K:BB into his next outing, which is set to come at home this weekend against the A's.