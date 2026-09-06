Bassitt (6-5) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Bassitt has provided the Orioles with steady length since coming off the injured list, tossing at least 5.1 innings in five consecutive starts. However, the veteran right-hander continues to let plenty of traffic get aboard, allowing at least seven baserunners each time out during that five-start stretch. He'll take a 4.96 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61:33 K:BB over 85.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Toronto.