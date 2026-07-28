Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Impressive in rehab start

Bassitt (back) tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three batters in Tuesday's rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt surrendered a solo home run to Franklin Arias (No. 1 prospect for Red Sox) on the first pitch of the game, but he quickly settled in, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters. The right-hander registered 28 strikes over his 46 total pitches, and he'll likely build up past 60-plus pitches in his next outing with Norfolk. Bassitt has been on the injured list since June 8 while recovering from lower-back discomfort, which ultimately required surgery. He's eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL on Aug. 4, though he'll likely return to the major-league roster in mid-to-late August.