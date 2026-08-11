Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Looks ready to rejoin rotation

Bassitt (back) struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks across six scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk.

Bassitt built up to 83 pitches (51 strikes) in the third and most likely final start of his minor-league rehab assignment. Over his three outings with Norfolk, Bassitt submitted a 1.98 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB In 13.2 innings. He's expected to return from the 60-day injured list to slot into the rotation this weekend during the Orioles' series at Tampa Bay. The Orioles already cleared a spot in the rotation for Bassitt by optioning lefty Cade Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.