Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Making 1-to-2 more rehab starts

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Friday that Bassitt (back) will make 1-to-2 more rehab starts before rejoining the active roster, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt gave up one run over 3.1 innings in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He got his pitch count up to 46 in that start and will continue to stretch out with at least one more rehab outing. Bassitt has been out since early June following surgery to remove bone spurs from his back, and he posted a 5.27 ERA in 56.1 innings before getting hurt. The 37-year-old isn't a given to go back into the Orioles' rotation once he's deemed physically ready, though that could depend on what the club does at the trade deadline.