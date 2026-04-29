Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Orioles-Astros game postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassitt is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday after the Orioles' game against the Astros was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Thursday. Bassitt is slated to start the first of those two games, while Brandon Young receives the nod for the second contest, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
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