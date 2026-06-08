Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Shelved with back discomfort

The Orioles placed Bassitt on the 15-day injured list Monday due to low back discomfort.

Bassitt was lifted early from his last start Wednesday in Boston due to a tight back, but after briefly returning to Baltimore to get examined, he rejoined the Orioles over the weekend for their road trip in Toronto. Though the righty appeared to be trending toward taking the hill for his next turn in the rotation Monday versus the Mariners, the Orioles instead have opted to place him on the IL to give him more time to move past the back issue. Trey Gibson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and will draw the start Monday in place of Bassitt, who will be eligible to return from the IL beginning June 20.