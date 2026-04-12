Bassitt did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Bassitt allowed runs in the second and fourth innings and departed one out shy of qualifying for a potential win at 89 pitches. While it was the veteran's best showing of the season, he's now failed to complete five frames in each of his three starts. His numbers remain rough across the board, as he'll carry a 9.00 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB across 11 innings into a road matchup against the Guardians next week.