Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Throws bullpen session Saturday

Bassitt (back) threw a bullpen session Saturday, per MLB.com.

It's a significant step forward for Bassitt, who's continuing his throwing progression as he works his way back from an extended absence with lower-back tightness. The veteran right-hander received a facet injection in mid-June and then underwent a minor procedure to have a bone spur removed shortly thereafter. Bassitt is likely to require a lengthy rehab assignment once he's cleared for game action, so his return to Baltimore's rotation is unlikely to come until sometime in mid-to-late August.