Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Monday
Davis (illness) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis is back to full health after sitting out of Sunday's series finale against the Yankees due to an illness. The 32-year-old is off to a slow start to the season, going just 3-for-30 (.100) with one homer through nine games, but he'll look to turn things around as he faces J.A. Happ in his return to action.
