Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Sunday

Davis (illness) is playing third base and batting seventh Sunday against the Angels.

Davis is good to go, and he's apparently feeling much better after missing the first two games of the series due to an illness. the 31-year-old, who is batting .221 with 18 homers this season, will face Parker Bridwell in his return to action.

