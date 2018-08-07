Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action Tuesday

Davis (undisclosed) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Davis is back in the starting lineup after being held out of Sunday's game with some knocks and bruises. The struggling slugger, who is hitting just .161/.247/.304 across 92 games this season, will face right-hander Tyler Glasnow in his return to action.