Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in action

Davis (hip) will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and bat third Tuesday in the team's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Davis has been sidelined for about a week with a left hip flexor strain, an injury he sustained while reeling in a throw up the first-base line. After receiving some treatment over the last several days, Davis feels well enough to hit, but the Orioles may choose to wait a bit longer before returning him to his normal post at first base. Prior to getting hurt, Davis was off to a slow start to the spring with one hit (a home run) and seven strikeouts in 12 at-bats.