Orioles' Chris Davis: Back in lineup Wednesday

Davis is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis missed the last two games with a stomach virus, but appears to be good to go for the series finale Wednesday, as he takes over at first base and bats fourth. The 31-year-old slugger will be looking to break out of a tough slump which has seen him go 6-for-37 with 16 strikeouts since returning from an oblique injury earlier this month.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast