Orioles' Chris Davis: Back on bench

Davis is not starting Friday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's clear that Davis' role is being reduced, as he's now started just one of the last four games. With no hits and a 43.2 percent strikeout rate so far this season, the veteran certainly hasn't done anything to carve out a larger role. Trey Mancini starts at first base.

