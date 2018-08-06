Orioles' Chris Davis: 'Banged up,' but expected back Tuesday

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he held Davis out of the lineup during Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rangers because the first baseman was "banged up a little bit," Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Showalter didn't offer much specifics regarding where exactly Davis is hurting, but it's expected that the struggling slugger will return to the lineup Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Davis, who also sat out Saturday's contest, will have three full days to recover due to the open date in Baltimore's schedule Monday.