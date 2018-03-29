Orioles' Chris Davis: Batting leadoff Thursday
Davis will hit atop the order and play first base for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Twins.
Davis had been hitting in the leadoff position for the last few spring contests and it looks as though manager Buck Showalter will indeed grant him some opportunities in that role throughout the regular season. The first baseman has never hit leadoff at any point during his 10-year major-league career and it remains to be seen how long this experiment will last considering Davis hit just .215 with a .309 OBP in 2017.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Option to hit leadoff during season•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Goes 1-for-3 in return to lineup•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Leading off Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Set to return Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopeful for game action Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Hopes to return over weekend•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...