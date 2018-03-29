Orioles' Chris Davis: Batting leadoff Thursday

Davis will hit atop the order and play first base for Thursday's Opening Day game against the Twins.

Davis had been hitting in the leadoff position for the last few spring contests and it looks as though manager Buck Showalter will indeed grant him some opportunities in that role throughout the regular season. The first baseman has never hit leadoff at any point during his 10-year major-league career and it remains to be seen how long this experiment will last considering Davis hit just .215 with a .309 OBP in 2017.